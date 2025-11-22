Why Republics Will Collapse

Historically, the intense division between fundamental political factions is not just a symptom of a republic in trouble, but the very disease that always kills it. The fall occurs when the conflict shifts from “how should we govern?” to “who are we as a people?” and is fought with tools outside the established republican framework.

Intense polarization is the warning sign. Political disagreement shifts from policy-based to identity-based. It’s no longer “I disagree with your plan for the economy” but “You and your kind are a threat to the nation itself.” The political opponent becomes an enemy. We are witnessing polarization within republics in the US, Canada, and Europe, to name just a few.

The Democrats see Trump as the “enemy” and constantly claim this is a crisis in democracy because it is not their way alone. We have crossed the Rubicon, and there is now no going back. This shutdown is the confirmation of the decline and fall of the United States, as well as all the rest. I warned at the last WEC in 2024 that the Democratic Party would split, and it is in its collapsing phase.

The Optimates faction of Senators who crowned themselves with the title boni (“the good men”), like a judge who demands to be “honorable” without earning that title, was led by Cato, who was a ruthless power-monger. They were deeply corrupt in their abuse of political norms. They used procedural obstructions, filibusters, and religious technicalities (omens) to block legislation and appointments…

