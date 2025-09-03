Charlottesville: Eight Years Later

Having been in attendance for the “Unite the Right” event in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017, expecting to see a rally by Southern partisans protesting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from a park, I instead witnessed an all-out, coordinated ambush on those gathered for the event.

The counter-protesters — a BLM and antifa-affiliated rent-a-mob, encircled the eventgoers and attacked them continually, for a space of almost an hour, with utter impunity. They launched numerous projectiles, including glass bottles and smoke bombs, which could have caused significant injury, yet none of the cops at the scene did anything to stop any of these repeated assaults.

Then, just as the rally was scheduled to start, an armored van pulled up, and a dozen geared-up SWAT guys emerged wearing armor and helmets, with batons in their gloved hands. One of these men took the microphone, declaring that the gathering was unlawful. This goon squad then proceeded to advance upon anyone not immediately willing to disperse, which had the effect of making the eventgoers have to turn around and attempt to make their way through the same screaming, shrieking gaggle of thugs who had been assaulting and harassing them for the past hour, which only led to the perpetration of further assaults.

Later, several members of this unrestrained mob ran after a car driven by one of the event attendees with baseball bats. When the driver swerved defensively to shake off this zombie apocalypse…

