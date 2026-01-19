And my condolences to Brothers Terry Lee, Rashad and the rest of the Edgerton family. HK Will Be Missed

(HK Edgerton’s Substack) - Obituary for Harold Kenneth “HK” Edgerton

February 18, 1948 – January 18, 2026

Harold Kenneth Edgerton “HK,” 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior and his family and Southern heroes and family on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the Asheville Veterans Administration Medical Center in Asheville, NC.

He was born in Asheville, NC on February 18, 1948, to Roland Roger Edgerton and Anna B. Edgerton.

Mr. Edgerton is survived by his brothers, Rashad Hasan of Stone Mountain, Georgie, Terry Lee Edgerton and sister Obra Elaine Hall and “Favorite Niece” Danielle Hall, Niece Shykita Hill, Nephews Corey Edgerton and Darius Edgerton, and a host of Great Nieces and Nephews of Asheville, North Carolina.

Mr. Edgerton graduated Asheville High School in 1967 and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam as Signal Corp Instructor at Fort Monmouth, NJ 1969-1972.

He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1976 with a B.S. While in college, he was Chairman of the Board of the United Way Agency that was responsible for running the Sabathani Community Center in south Minneapolis. He founded the University of Minnesota Black Student Center and served on the Student Regent Board of Directors.

He served as an intern for the Green Giant Company, Customer Service Engineer for International Business Machines (IBM), and later he and his brother Terry Lee owned and operated Edgerton and Edgerton Office Products in Fullerton, California from 1981-1989. He later consulted with APAC, a Fortune 500 company.

He returned to Asheville to serve his hometown in various roles after his retirement including…

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight