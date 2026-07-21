Meet The Members Of Congress Who Want To Turn Back Clock 100 Years On American Institution

(Faith Miller, Daily Caller) - Members of Congress are pushing to repeal the 17th Amendment and elect senators the way the Constitution originally decreed.

Nine GOP House lawmakers have co-signed a joint resolution introduced by Republican Texas Rep. Keith Self to repeal the amendment that mandates that U.S. senators be chosen by direct election. If the resolution passes and is signed into law, it would return the power of electing senators to state legislatures.

Article I Section III of the Constitution originally called for senators of each state to be “chosen by the Legislature thereof.” However, the 17th Amendment, ratified in 1913, changed the process so that senators are now “elected by the people thereof.”

Self introduced the resolution to repeal the amendment and return power to the states, asserting that the Senate was intended to give the states representation as sovereign entities, according to Self’s June press release.

The release noted that repealing this amendment would give senators incentive to defend state interests.

“The current system has given us six-year politicians more focused on…

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