White Libtard Karen Chick Sues Return To The Land For Discrimination

(She’ll go judge shopping and find an equally libtard judge to eat up the community’s finances. The process is the punishment! - DD)

(Zack Linly, NewsOne) - In today’s episode of Isn’t It Ironic: Caucasity Edition, a white woman is suing a white nationalist group that created an all-white community in Arkansas because, according to her, she applied for residency in that community but was rejected due to her Jewish roots, Black husband and biracial children.

Meet Michelle Walker.

Walker is white, a Christian, a real estate broker, and hopping mad that the Return to the Land organization rejected her application because it “is explicitly attempting to establish an all-white community,” according to the federal discrimination lawsuit she filed against the organizers of this Caucasian-exclusive enclave in rural Arkansas.

“Its founders believe that white people are genetically superior to other races, advance the view that Jewish people are engaged in a plot to eliminate the white race, and advocate for segregated white communities for the purpose of creating a separate all-white nation state that will help avoid ‘white genocide,’” her complaint says, according to NBC News.

Walker’s attorney, Reed Colfax, posted a statement on the Legal Defense Fund website, saying, “Return to the Land’s actions constitute blatant and brazen violations of long-standing federal and state fair housing laws.”

“Ms. Walker has been deprived of her housing and civil rights, including the right to purchase land and build housing,” Colfax added.

OK, first, I’m a little confused about what’s going on here. Did Walker not know the community she was applying to join was an exclusive Klan-topia of whites and whites only? Because this all-white enclave was a pretty big story last year. Did she do no research at all before deciding to…

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