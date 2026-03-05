Richmond Removed the Bench Now They're Hoping We Forget Our Dead...
Richmond still has no visitation plan for mass Confederate gravesite on DPU property
(WRIC) - City discovered some graves when building facility decades ago, continued anyway
It’s been nearly nine months since Richmond officials revealed that hundreds of Confederate soldiers were buried beneath a city-owned property in Manchester, and no plan has yet been put in place to allow researchers or families to visit. The city also continues to use the property for utility-related purposes.
In late May 2025, Richmond officials released a report regarding 472 probable and 270 possible grave sites — totaling 742 — that had been located underneath a city-owned property at 2313 Wise St. using ground-penetrating radar.
Historical evidence suggests that the mass burial site was used as a municipal cemetery prior to the establishment of the nearby Maury Cemetery in 1874. It’s believed that many of the internments are Confederate soldiers who died at military hospitals during the Civil War, though records relating to their identities are limited.
According to the report, the site’s burial pattern is dense, with many people appearing to have been buried on top of one another — something described as “a common occurrence in burial grounds used over a long period or…
