Clark Johnson
3h

If these communists disguised as American citizens would put as much effort into the welfare of the Citizens of the City of Richmond as they do in crying about the grave of what has been declared as War Veterans by the United States government, then Richmond might will become the great city it was of yesteryear. But that's not what these communists want they want to destroy our history and the honor that is ours by virtue of our Southern Heritage.

1 reply by Dixie Drudge
