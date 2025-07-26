It always amazed me that most people, including cops, believe that the tinfoil cars are made of these days would provide total protection from bullets. Better than a sheetrock wall, but... Kyle Lamb tries to clear up the confusion. - DD

Almost each and every day we normally spend several minutes, or even hours inside or near our vehicles. This might be traveling to and from work, or maybe using our vehicle as a mobile office. Even when the workweek is over, we seem to grab the wife and kids and load up some sort of vehicle to get us to our desired recreation spot. So, why do we seem to skip the integration of vehicles into our training regimen? Why do we often overlook the tactical training required to be successful in and around our rolling bullet trap?

Urban Legend would lead us to believe that fighting near a vehicle is likened to standing out in the middle of a football field, just hoping we don’t get shot. This couldn’t be any farther from the truth. In this article I want to highlight several things. The first is, being prepared and how and where to properly use the vehicle as cover. Next will be how to certain positions in order to enhance the cover, or concealment of the vehicle.

Right out of the gate, let me state the “not so obvious” to the average firearms owner. Vehicles are great pieces of cover and concealment. Vehicles may not always stop bullets, but in many cases the bullets are destroyed to the point of being ineffective once they exit the friendly side of the vehicle. The friendly side is the side that you are on, no matter where that might be. Many self-proclaimed tactical experts would…

