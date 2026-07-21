Debunking CNBC’s Rigged Survey Smearing 10 Red States as ‘Worst to Live In’

(Apparently CNBC doesn’t like Southern States. Who’da thunk it? - DD)

(John Nolte, Breitbart) - Nolte: Debunking CNBC’s Rigged Survey Smearing 10 Red States as ‘Worst to Live In’

Far-left CNBC’s rigged ranking of “America’s 10 Worst States to Live In” (I don’t link disinformation) is a fascinating look at the left’s laughable priorities, twisted mindset, and just how out of touch they are with Normal People. Here’s the ranking, which lists Tennessee as America’s worst state to live in…

Tennessee Texas Indiana Louisiana Georgia Utah Missouri Alabama Oklahoma Arkansas

President Trump won all of those states.

Also, as the crow flies, I live about ten miles from the Tennessee border and sometimes wish I lived in Tennessee. It’s every bit as beautiful as rural North Carolina (where I am), it has the same Southern culture, but there is no state income tax. The only problem with Tennessee is Democrat-run Memphis.

Additionally, even though Normal People are fleeing states like New York, California, and Illinois in droves (numbers below), they didn’t make CNBC’s top ten. How is it possible when migration facts prove which states people find the “worst,” that CNBC didn’t?

Of the ten states listed as CNBC’s “worst,” nine — NINE! — saw a net population increase in 2025…

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