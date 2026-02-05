Preparing for Unrest - Vehicles

(The Tactical Hermit) - It’s Riot Season again. I’m so behind the times, I still have my Venezuelan War decorations up. In all seriousness, things are heating up and people are being attacked in their just for appearing “conservative” or “looking like ICE”, whatever that means.

We should up our game and prepare to handle these potential situations.

Before you tell me, “But I live in a rural area”, I assure you that I live in a VERY rural area and I had protests in two VERY small towns near me last week. That was a shock because both towns are very red and this is a VERY red state. The worst part is that if I had needed to leave the property and go anywhere, I would have had to pass through one of these.

There is also some Tactical Wisdom that applies here:

Plans fail for lack of counsel,

but with many advisers they succeed.

Proverbs 15:22

In other words, heed some advice and make a plan.

If you plan for the worse and nothing happens then you’re out nothing but a little time. If you don’t plan for the worse and the worse happens, you may not survive. Be smart.

Let’s begin with some solid advice: If you aren’t there when a protest happens, you can’t be caught in it. Pretty simple, isn’t it? But how can we know? Do your area study and maintain active…

