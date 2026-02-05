Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
4h

That’s why I’m selling my 17’ Silverado cuz I just got my 03’ avalanche outta the shop. I love how you can get to the bed and the back window comes out and a hard cover. Can sit on the back and shoot forward and backwards

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture