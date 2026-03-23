Rebel Joan Of Arc Proudly Participates In Conroe Founder’s Day Celebration At Founder’s Plaza Downtown

(Montgomery County News) - Since 2018 Conroe Founder’s Day Board has put on their celebratory event at the Homestead of Founder Isaac Conroe, but this year the Event was moved for the 1st time to the Founder’s Plaza, just a block off the square, and the great attendance this year showed that was a good decision! More than 250 townspeople were in attendance, along with many dignitaries honoring this event, and most especially the descendants of Isaac Conroe.

Conroe Founder’s Day Board President, Founder, and Mistress of Ceremonies, Mrs.

Lyn Hawthorne Howard hosted the Event along with her dedicated CFD Board who have largely been together since 2018! What a gift they have given to the City of Conroe with this important recognition, and all their volunteerism! Lyn Howard (also a Charter Officer of the Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter of the UDC), introduced her CFD Board with her deepest appreciations: De’Andre Guin, Sr., who heads up Treasurer & Awards, Margie Taylor, acts as Secretary & Publicity, Elaine Hamlin Collings (also a member of the Rebel Joan Of Arc Chapter) is in charge of Docents, Genealogy Groups, & Historical Societies, Rebecca Smith-Nash, handles Website & Grants, Shana Arthur (also a RJOA Member), acts as City Liaison, Jason Franklin who is a new addition to this esteemed Board has been of…

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