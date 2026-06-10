Red States Replace ‘Pride Month’ as Support for LGBT Events Plummets

(Thank you, Governor Sarah! - DD)

(SA McCarthy, Washington Stand) - Pride Month is off to a faltering start again this year as yet another red state ditches the month-long celebration of LGBT depravity in favor of family values. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) signed a proclamation last week declaring June to be “Fidelity Month” in her state.

“The United States of America was founded on the values of faith, liberty, and patriotism as acknowledged in its founding documents and in the statements of its Founding Fathers,” the proclamation reads. “The commitment of Arkansas to spiritual and civic institutions is at the core of the State’s collective identity. … Cultivating fidelity to God, family, community, and country contributes to human flourishing and supports a healthy, stable, well-ordered society,” it continues. “Practices that encourage virtue, commitment, responsibility, and shared moral foundations strengthen both individuals and their communities. … Fidelity Month provides an opportunity for residents to reflect on and renew commitments to these shared values and institutions…”

Earlier this year, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) also rejected Pride Month, declaring June instead to be “Nuclear Family Month” in the Volunteer State. The governor’s proclamation asserted that…

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