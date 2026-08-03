The co-author, with twin brother, Donnie Kennedy, of the best-selling book “The South Was Right” will be the keynote speaker at the 2026 Heritage Banquet!

(Them Kennedy boys is sure aging gracefully. Meanwhile, I’m just aging. - DD)

(Save Southern Heritage - Florida) - Ron will be discussing his newest book on Reconstruction!

Ron will explain why the first chapter of his book about Reconstruction is titled “What Could Have Been,” explain the reason for calling the War “Lincoln’s War,” provide a comparison and contrast between the struggle under the heel of Yankee tyranny during Radical Reconstruction in Florida and her sister Southern States, provide a brief overview of the time frames for Active, Passive, and Modern-Day Reconstruction, and describe the five strategic failures made by the South before the War, during the War, the almost 100 years after the War, and today.

About the Speaker

Ron Kennedy was born and raised in south-central Mississippi. In 1974, he moved to Louisiana, where he now resides. Ron received a Master’s in Health Administration (MHA) from Tulane University in New Orleans, a Master of Jurisprudence in Health Law (MJ) from Loyola University Chicago, and a Bachelor’s degree from Northeast Louisiana University.

He retired in April 2015 after serving over…

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