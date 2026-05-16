Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
7h

I am a big Beretta guy, handguns and shotguns, but I definitely don't want a foreign arms company owning an American one. Keep Beretta in Italy making great guns and Ruger in America doing the same.

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