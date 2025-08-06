SCV Camp Explores Southern History with “The Judge”

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) Camp No. 2353 gathered at the Lampasas Chamber of Commerce for their monthly meeting. The event featured an engaging presentation by Texas Division Chaplain James Bozeman, who shared insights into the historical significance of the Confederate era. Following the program, members reconvened at Lampasas VFW Post No. 8539, where they were warmly welcomed by Post Commander Maria Gonzales.

The highlight of the evening was a hands-on orientation led by D. W. Davis, 7th Texas Brigade Commander. Davis introduced members to “The Judge,” a meticulously crafted six-pound, full-scale reproduction of a three-inch bore cannon, offering a tangible connection to Confederate artillery. Participants also underwent uniform fittings in preparation for an upcoming field artillery school scheduled for October near San Angelo, where they will further hone their historical reenactment skills.

The SCV, established in 1896 in Richmond, Virginia, is the oldest hereditary organization for male descendants of Confederate soldiers. As the direct successor to the United Confederate Veterans, the SCV remains committed to preserving the…

