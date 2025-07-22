Representative Maria Salazar (R-FL) and at least 10 other GOP legislators are pushing The Dignity Act, a controversial immigration bill that includes multiple paths to amnesty for illegal immigrants. Despite Salazar’s denial of the term “amnesty,” the bill offers legal status to various immigrant populations, including individuals who have illegally voted in federal elections.

The bill also revives past proposals, such as President Joe Biden’s “Labor Neighbors” program and President George W. Bush’s 2001 “Any Willing Worker” plan, which would open the door to an unlimited influx of foreign workers. Among its provisions, the bill proposes creating immigration centers in Latin America and granting O visas to STEM PhD graduates from U.S. universities, allowing them to remain in the country.

Notably, Rep. Salazar’s legislation has cropped up several times in Congress, with a previous iteration, mostly backed by Democrats, being introduced in January this…

