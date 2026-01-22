New South Carolina license plate honors Revolutionary War history

(Southern Partisan) - Beginning Jan. 1, South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will issue a newly designed standard license plate that commemorates the state’s pivotal role in the American Revolution. The plate will replace the state’s blue “While I Breathe, I Hope” design as part of a legislatively required 10-year update.

The new plate features the historic Moultrie Flag and the phrase “Where the Revolutionary War Was Won,” a reference to Sgt. William Jasper’s renowned flag-raising during the 1776 Battle of Fort Sullivan. The design follows the state’s new standardized plate format, which prioritizes clarity and legibility for motorists and law enforcement.

Beginning in the new year, drivers will automatically receive the plate when renewing their vehicle registration. Motorists with the previous design may continue using their current plates until they reach their normal expiration, which is typically a 10-year cycle.

Honoring South Carolina’s role in American independence

Molly Fortune, chief executive officer of the South Carolina Sestercentennial Commission (SC250), noted that the plate provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to reflect on the depth and complexity of the state’s Revolutionary War legacy.

“South Carolina was central to the outcome of the American Revolution. Hundreds of Revolutionary War battles and skirmishes took place here…

