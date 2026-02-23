‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center takes aim at SAVE America Act

(1819 News) - The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is denouncing landmark legislation designed to strengthen election security across the country, labeling it discriminatory and an attempt to “intimidate” voters.

According to the organization, the SAVE America Act represents an attack on voting rights.

“Across the [United States], the freedom to vote is under coordinated attack,” the SPLC said. “Anti-voter lawmakers and federal agencies are escalating tactics that intimidate voters, undermine election systems and spread disinformation — all while pushing legislation that would make it harder for millions of Americans to register and vote.”

Laura Williamson, senior policy advisor at the SPLC, issued a statement regarding the legislation, labeling it “Jim Crow 2.0.”

“The SAVE America Act is just the latest attempt by the House to prevent millions of people from voting in 2026 and future elections,” Williamson stated. “It would severely burden hardworking election workers with no funding for implementation, while subjecting them to criminal penalties for doing their jobs. The SAVE America Act is trying to influence who will vote.”

She concluded, “Residents in the Deep South know Jim Crow when they see it, and this bill is Jim Crow 2.0.”

If passed and signed into law, the SAVE America Act would require voters to show proof of

