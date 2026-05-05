TNM Called It Right

(Texian Partisan) - Scottish First Minister John Swinney announced this week that Scotland will hold its second independence referendum in 2028 — fourteen years after the first attempt failed 55%-45%. The declaration comes as his Scottish National Party (SNP) aims for a majority in next month’s Holyrood elections, the threshold historically required to force another vote.

Worth noting: the Texas Nationalist Movement predicted this exact trajectory six years ago.

What TNM Said in 2020

In October 2020, Texian Partisan published “How do we avoid losing our independence vote like Scotland did in 2014?” The piece dissected what went wrong in Scotland’s first referendum and laid out the lessons Texas needed to absorb. The core argument: independence movements that lose a first ballot don’t die. They regroup, learn from mistakes, and come back stronger.

That wasn’t speculation. It was pattern recognition from decades of global independence movements. Quebec held two referendums (1980, 1995) before narrowly losing the second by 1%. Catalonia’s 2017 referendum faced violent suppression but catalyzed a movement that hasn’t stopped. Over 100 independence votes have occurred worldwide since 1846, and the pattern holds: defeat is a stage, not an end.

Scotland 2014 didn’t fail for the reasons the establishment narrative suggests. The Yes campaign lost because…

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