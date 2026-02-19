We Can Have Unity Or We Can Have Freedom: We Can’t Have Both

(Texian Partisan) - The idea of political unity has long been a popular trope and slogan in politics. “He’s a uniter, not a divider” is a sentiment that many American politicians like to cultivate about themselves. Over many centuries and across many jurisdictions we encounter the claim that unity is a political virtue, and that anything that “divides us” must therefore be condemned. Some even label opposition to unity as a type of treason.

So, it makes sense that political unity is often the language employed by those who seek to enhance and increase the power of the state. Since the advent of nationalism in the late eighteenth century, “unity” has been a common rallying cry in attempts to hammer together strong national states over the objections of local powers and minority populations. Those who weren’t on the winning end of “unification” could see that political unity would actually obliterate the independence and self-determination of those in the minority. Put another way, unity has long been the slogan and goal of those who are in the business of state building.

Consider, for example, the nationalists of nineteenth-century Italy and Germany. Or the French revolutionaries. The Soviet political system was highly unified within the party and within the state itself. All of these revolutionary regimes proclaimed political unity to be one of their chief goals. The United States has certainly been no different. Thanks to the Civil War in the 1860s, the rise of the administrative state in the…

