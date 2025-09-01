Graphic lifted from the Virginia Flaggers

(Cracker Barrel was one of dozens of wokester companies urging Gov. Lee to remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee state capitol. This was among many other offenses ere committed against the People of the South while quietly lifting their money in exchange for prepackaged food served as home cooking. - DD)

Cracker Barrel Did Much More Than Change Their Logo

Cracker Barrel has removed the Pride page from its website amid consumer backlash over the company’s rebranding efforts and recent marketing decisions.

The link that once led to Cracker Barrel’s Pride content, which carried the slogan “bringing the porch to Pride,” now redirects visitors to a section titled “Culture and Belonging.”

The updated page states, “At Cracker Barrel, welcoming people has always been at the heart of who we are. When we take care of one another, we are able to take even better care of the people who walk through our doors.”

The decision follows months of pressure from conservative activists, including Robby Starbuck and Chris Rufo, who criticized the company’s involvement with LGBT-related initiatives.

Cracker Barrel had previously sponsored the Nashville Pride Parade in 2024 and released rainbow-colored rocking chairs during Pride Month.

The company also has an LGBTQ employee group called the “LGBTQ+ Alliance,” which is one of several resource groups, including one for military veterans.

The founder of the LGBTQ group at Cracker Barrel later served on the Human Rights Campaign’s…

