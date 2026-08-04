SPLC RESOLUTION PASSED UNANIMOUSLY AT SCV REUNION

VIA the Southern Legal Resourc Center:

Resolution Condemning the Southern Poverty Law Center’s and Calling for Prayer And Healing in America’s Semiquincentennial Year

Submitted by Isaac Newton Giffen Camp #758 Black Mountain, NC & Judah P. Benjamin Camnp # 2010 Tampa, Fl

Submitted for consideration at the 131st Annual Sons of Confederate Veterans National Reunion, Lexington, Kentucky, July 15–19, 2026

WHEREAS, recent federal criminal allegations concerning activities dating back to 2014 have come to light regarding the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and its alleged “hate-for-profit” enterprise, which utilized laundered, donor-funded resources to bolster the very extremist organizations it publicly claimed to oppose; and

WHEREAS, the Sons of Confederate Veterans is charged with defending the good name of the Confederate Veteran, and since 2016, the SPLC has thwarted our mission through an immense campaign of social and political terrorism, using donor funds to defame the memory of the Confederate Veteran and his public memorialization through inflammatory lies, distortions, biased imagery, maps, reports, and media influence—actions that have arguably resulted in the removal and desecration of hundreds of memorials, monuments, gravesites, and other public observances; and through these actions have borne false witness against its neighbors using lies, distortions, and reputation-damaging labels, and such conduct must be condemned; and

WHEREAS, the Sons of Confederate Veterans seeks neither revenge nor retaliation, but rather truth, accountability, repentance where wrongdoing has occurred, and the restoration of the respect due to the Confederate Veteran—a level of respect extended by the Union veterans of the War themselves toward our ancestors during and after the conflict—and to all citizens falsely maligned by the SPLC’s harmful campaigns;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Sons of Confederate Veterans, assembled in National Reunion in Lexington, Kentucky, does hereby condemn the Southern Poverty Law Center’s public stigmatization campaigns that have damaged the good name of our ancestors, wasted our resources, and suppressed our scripturally mandated memorializations through the SPLC’s reckless and unbiblical targeting of our ancestors; and

BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED, that the Sons of Confederate Veterans pray for those who have relied upon SPLC designations to demean Confederate Veterans, their descendants, memorial associations, or heritage organizations; that in this is 250th anniversary year of American independence they will come to reconsider the SPLC’s claims regarding the Confederate Veteran and will join with us to restore respect not only for the Confederate Veteran who endured hardship and took a courageous stand in defense of hearth and home, but also for all American veterans and will work to repair the damage caused by the weaponization of history as practiced by the SPLC and its allies.

Signatories

Source…

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