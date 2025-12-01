Great Work and a Big Thank You for James M. Keller Camp 648

The Sons of Confederate Veterans James M. Keller Camp No. 648 in Hot Springs collected food to donate as part of its November meeting. Commander Floyd Harvey thanked the members for participating and said that the donated food will be delivered to Jackson House before Thanksgiving, a news release said.

Members of the Camp are either descendants of Confederate veterans or friends interested in the history of the period, the release said.

The Camp meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Smokin’ In Style BBQ, 2278 Albert Pike Road, (in Hot Springs - DD) to enjoy a meal and socialize. The meeting starts at 6:15 p.m. and usually includes a…

