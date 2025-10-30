Sons of Confederate Veterans Appeals Court Ruling on Edenton Monument Case

The North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a notice of appeal challenging a superior court judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit over the Confederate Memorial in Edenton, marking the latest chapter in a three-year legal battle.

SCV attorneys filed the appeal Friday, Sept. 26, with the North Carolina Court of Appeals, seeking to overturn Superior Court Judge Wayland J. Sermons Jr.’s August 28 ruling that dismissed the case. That appeal can be downloaded at the end of the story.

The appeal, filed under Rule 3 of the North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure, will proceed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals. The Sons of Confederate Veterans are represented by attorneys Steven Rader and James Wilson Jr.

The lawsuit, filed in 2022, involved three Confederate heritage organizations: the United Daughters of the Confederacy North Carolina Division, the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and the Colonel William F. Martin Camp 1521 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. These groups sued the Town of Edenton over issues related to a Confederate monument.

The case took a significant turn in March 2025 when the Town of Edenton and Chowan County approved a Memorandum of Understanding. Under this agreement, the county would purchase the disputed monument from the town. The town would pay for its relocation from South Broad Street to…

