Star of the West Camp 1253 in Charleston, SC, proudly congratulates our Citadel Class of 2026 graduates

(Congratulations, gentlemen, on carrying forward a proud tradition in Dixie! - DD)

(Star of the West Camp 1253, The Palmetto Partisan) - We are the one and only active collegiate camp in the SCV. We are active and growing, and encourage all young men who are attending the Citadel to join while here!

Cadet Pvt. (Adjutant) Joshua Crosby (Joining Richland County Sheriff's Department), Cadet Pvt. Robert Adam (Enlisting US Coast Guard), Cadet Maj. Carson Chinn (Commissioned US Army), Cadet Pvt. (Cmdr.) Joseph Girsh (Commissioned SC Army National Guard), Cadet Cpt. Boone Morgan (Commissioned US Army), and Cadet Pvt. & 2026 Class President. Chase Collins (Commissioned SC Army National Guard).

These young men proudly serve the nation, state, and Sons of Confederate Veterans through their persistence, devotion to duty, and love of their native Southern lands. May they meet all the success in their upcoming careers."

As these young men graduate, the camp extends a heartfelt invitation to all members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. If you have a son, grandson, nephew, or other family member who is planning to attend or is currently attending The Citadel in Charleston, SC, we strongly encourage them to join our camp. Since 1963, the Star of the West Camp has been led by cadets who are dedicated to inspiring and building up the next generation of patriotic Americans who will fight for and honor their ancestors. If you have any questions, email us at sotw1253@gmail.com about joining the Star of the West Camp.

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