The SCV Affirms Biological Male Only Membership, Vows to Support Other Orgs

(Dixie Drudge) - You’d think it would be a no-brainer. Only males would want to join an organization called the ‘Sons of Confederate Veterans.’ Alas, this is post-modern Amerika and the whackos have purposely blured those lines.

The Daughters of the Amenrican Revolution (DAR) and other groups found out the hard way that there are no lines once leftist lawyers become involved. The lure of an easy paycheck from endless litigation is just too much for some people. You might have heard of the DAR’s extensive and expensive struggle to keep its membership to the correct number of X chromosones.

Many years ago, the same thing happened with Little League baseball. Gender confusion hit again with the Girl Scouts. YWCA. Boy Scouts. Ad nauseum. There are even ‘men’ lobbying and suing for the right to have an tax-payer-funded abortions. There are just too many shysters out there who want free money or the chance to bankrupt an organization they don’t like.

At their 131st Annual Reunion in Louisville, Kentucky the SCV adopted “Resolution in Support of Traditional Membership Criteria in Hereditary Societies.”

For that reason, the SCV decided it was necessary to clarify its commitment to all-male membership requirements and support the membership requirements of other heritage organizations.

You can call it legal self-protection from idiots. Yes. Times are that sad. Some people are just that evil or greedy — or both.

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