The 1995 Murder of Westerman by ‘Youths’ Incited by Leftist Hate Propaganda Sent Shockwaves Across the South

(I remember this attack well. Had the roles been reversed feds would have swarmed the area in a ‘hate crime’ blitz. There have been many others Southern martyrs since. The splc, naacp, adl, and other leftist hate groups have much blood on their hands for inciting this violence and must be held to the same standard. NEVER FORGET! - DD)

(Dixie Drudge) - This year the annual Sons of Confederate Veterans Reunion will be held in Lexington, Kentucky from 15-18 July. On Friday the Compatriots will hold a Memorial service for Michael David Westerman, the victim of a heinous 1995 attack inspired by anti-Southern hate agitation.

On 14 January 1995, Westerman was shot in his truck while driving with his wife, Hannah, between Guthrie, Kentucky, and Springfield, Tennessee. Michael attended local Todd Central High School, where he graduated May, 1993. There he had met and married his high school sweetheart, Hannah Laster, in November 1993. They made their home in Elkton, Kentucky. The night of the 14th, the young were celebrating their first night out since the birth of their twins six weeks earlier. They went shopping and out to eat. Michael drove a big red Chevy truck with a Confederate flag mounted in the back. They stopped in Guthrie at the market to buy gas and gum. The truck and flag were not an unusual sight in town since the local high school team is the ‘Rebels.’ Leftist provocateurs had recently been agitating for the team to be renamed.

As they left the market, three carloads of black males (‘youths’ to the media) followed behind them. The ‘youths’ chased them down the highway, firing shots into the truck, striking Michael in the heart. Hannah slid down into the driver’s seat. One car passed the truck and blocked it in on the highway, still firing shots at them. Hannah managed to drive through two deep ditches, get the truck turned around, avoid pursuit, and get her wounded to the hospital.

On January 15th, Michael died.

Nine black ‘youths’ were arrested but only seven charged. In one hearing, three received probation. At the trial of the shooters’, one, age 15 was acquitted, and one turned state’s witness, receiving two years probation. The driver, Damien Darden, and the shooter, Freddy Morrow, were charged with first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and civil rights intimidation.

Both were sentenced to life for murder, eligible for parole. Morrow got nine additional years for the kidnapping and civil rights violations. Darden got an additional eight for the kidnapping and civil rights charges.

According to Robertson County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects believed they were targeting white racists and did not know that Westerman was a friend of theirs who attended school with them because of his tinted windows.

Michael Westerman is remembered as a devoted husband, father, and community member. His death left his wife a widow with fatherless newborn twins to raise.

The Westerman case was downplayed by the media and in a NYT best-seller because of the flag involved. The tragedy remains a prime example of how anti-Southern propaganda has been used by leftist agitators and hate organizations on easily influenced ‘youths’ to inspire violent incidents and tragedies for all involved. Those agitators and propagandist are seldom if ever held accountable.

There have been more tragedies since and there will continue to be more in the future until these vile organizations are brought to justice.

From Deep in Occupied Arkansas,

Dixie Drudge

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