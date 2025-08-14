Admitted 2020 Census Miscount: Red States Lost Out on AT LEAST 3-5 House Seats While Blue States Gained

There's no recourse from the Census for those red states to claim their deserved seats. When the margin is super tight in the House, every seat counts--and the Republicans were essentially "robbed".

On May 19, 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau released the 2020 Census estimated overcount and undercount rates by State derived from the 2020 Post-Enumeration Survey (PES). The PES is used to estimate the accuracy of the population figures reported by the decennial census to improve the Census Bureau’s counting operations for future censuses.

According to the report, 14 States are estimated to have had statistically significant net overcounts or undercounts of their state populations in the 2020 Census. States with estimated overcounts include Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Utah, while States with estimated undercounts include Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. For context, the Census Bureau’s PES report for the 2010 Census found no statistically significant net overcounts or undercounts.

The table and map below (Above here - DD) show each of the statistically significant States and their estimated net overcount or undercount rates…

