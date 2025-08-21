The Legal Foundation of State Sovereignty in the Federal Compact

The United States was founded, without doubt, as a Compact Treaty among Sovereign States, each entering the Union through the voluntary Consent of its People as expressed in the Constitution of 1787. This document, ratified by separate State conventions, established a federal government with limited powers, explicitly reserving all others to the States or their People. This fact was explicit within the federalized Treaty with each of the Sovereign and Independent States as signatories.

The Declaration of Independence affirmed that States, as independent entities, possess the Right to self-governance and to dissolve a government that fails to serve its purpose. When the federal government, dominated by a sectional majority, violated the Constitution’s Covenant, through actions like ignoring its provisions and enacting unequal laws such as unequal taxation in the form of punitive tariffs, the Compact was breached. This justified the Secession of States in 1861, as they exercised their Constitutional prerogative to withdraw from a Union that no longer honored the mutual obligations of its Founding agreement.

The Constitution’s origin as a Compact is evident in its formation. Before 1776, the colonies were distinct political entities under British rule, united only by shared grievances. The Declaration of Independence declared each a “free and…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight