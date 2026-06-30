South Carolina HOA Bans Guns From Sidewalks, Parking Areas

(Dean Weingarten, AmmoLand) - A South Carolina condominium association has told residents they may no longer carry firearms through many of the shared spaces surrounding their own homes, including parking lots, sidewalks, and the community mail kiosk.

The sweeping restriction at Forest Pines Condominiums in Horry County is drawing objections from residents and raising serious questions about how far a homeowners association may go in regulating the lawful carry of firearms.

According to an email obtained by WMBF News, firearms, “whether openly carried or concealed,” are prohibited in Forest Pines common areas, including:

The pool and pool deck

The clubhouse and restrooms

The mail kiosk

Parking areas

Sidewalks and landscaped grounds

All other HOA-maintained outdoor spaces

Can a South Carolina HOA Ban Firearms?

The email goes on to say residents may lawfully possess firearms inside their private residences, and may even transport firearms to and from their vehicles, as long as it is not “displayed, handled, or carried” through the…

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