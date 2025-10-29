Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

GenEarly
4d

Separation is and has been occuring as people flee the democRat states for the Repub states. Whether this is a "Separation" or just Spreading the Demoncrazy Contagion is an open question so far.

Separation will be much smaller in scope initially as Rural vs City has to sort itself out which may take 5 years after actual conflict begins. A new CW will occur Within almost every State, much different than 1860/61.

Government Authority whether democRat or Repub-rinoRat will be limited in area and scope. Not much on the "service", more on the Authority & Control of "Their" Areas. Most areas will be No Man's Land with out Rule of Any Law except what Locals can Agree to Enforce on their own.

Just remember Everything is "Fine", Until It Isn't. Conduct Yourselves Accordingly. Don't lose your humanity entirely if tshtf. 50/50 maybe/maybe not, imo.

