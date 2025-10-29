Separation Is the ONLY Peaceful Solution! #NationalDivorce #FLEXIT
The well-being of our posterity depends upon it.
The left (which includes all those who are rightly called “yankees”) are not merely our political opponents. They are our ardent enemies. I pray that we might be able to separate ourselves from them before we are forced into a kinetic war with them. Is amerika worth fighting over? At this point, I think not; BUT my people; my state; and my DIXIE are worth fighting for.
Frankly, I don’t care one whit for how the yankees live in Chicago, or Minneapolis, or San Francisco or even Miami. The residents of those areas have voted or acquiesced to the sorts of governments and “civilizations” that they live under. THEY CANNOT BE FIXED!!! Let them go their own way and suffer their own self-inflicted fate.
My earnest desire is to see the true Dixie, the true Florida, the true Levy County go our own way. The rest CANNOT be saved from going to their own self-chosen perdition. Just let us do everything in our power to prevent ourselves, our loved ones, our kith and kin, and our own civilization and culture from being drawn under with them.
We will either go our own way, or these wicked people will force us into civil war. I don’t care how those folks live. I just desire to be LEFT ALONE! The elephant in the room is that…
Separation is and has been occuring as people flee the democRat states for the Repub states. Whether this is a "Separation" or just Spreading the Demoncrazy Contagion is an open question so far.
Separation will be much smaller in scope initially as Rural vs City has to sort itself out which may take 5 years after actual conflict begins. A new CW will occur Within almost every State, much different than 1860/61.
Government Authority whether democRat or Repub-rinoRat will be limited in area and scope. Not much on the "service", more on the Authority & Control of "Their" Areas. Most areas will be No Man's Land with out Rule of Any Law except what Locals can Agree to Enforce on their own.
Just remember Everything is "Fine", Until It Isn't. Conduct Yourselves Accordingly. Don't lose your humanity entirely if tshtf. 50/50 maybe/maybe not, imo.