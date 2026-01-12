An Open Letter to the University of the South

(W.E. Shofner, The Abbeville Institute) - The University of the South appears poised to remove many, if not all, Confederate names and images from its campus and memory because they may smack of Southern treason/secession and slavery. Such removal is a poorly conceived idea. First, secession (i.e., “independence”) is probably the one, true and great gift that America has offered Mankind. Second, slavery is an American, if not a universal, curse; it is not just some Southern thing. Third, this University is The University of the South, founded primarily by and for Southerners; however, it seems ready, because of Southern secession and slavery, to create and then destroy as scapegoats various Southerners for various perceived “crimes”. Beware: scapegoating is rarely wise and often dangerous.

Alexis de Tocqueville (1805-1859), who is the greatest purveyor of, and commentator on, America, stated in his masterful treatise, Democracy in America, that if “the Union attempted to enforce by arms the allegiance of the confederate states [which composed this Union], it would be in very much the same position as that of England in the [1776] War of Independence. Moreover, a government, even if it is strong, cannot easily escape from the consequences of a principle once admitted as the foundation of the public right which ought to rule it. This confederation was formed by the free will of the states; these, by …

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight