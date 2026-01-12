Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

The University of the South

735 University Avenue Walsh-Ellett Hall 102

Sewanee, TN 37383

11 January, 2026

Dear Vice-Chancellor and President,

It is an extremely sad day when a long-honored university carrying the name “The University of the South” turns on its Southern heritage and carries water for the Yankee/Marxist crowd which has indoctrinated generations of Americans with lies for 160 years concerning our history. To remove Confederate names and images from your campus would be a grave disservice to those brave soldiers, black and white, who fought to prevent the very mess we are living in today. No, secession is not treason. It is enshrined in the Constitution with the 10th Amendment, it was taught at West Point from a book by William Rawles, and our Founding Fathers believed in it. The fact that no Confederate was tried for treason speaks volumes. Jefferson Davis waited in prison for two years for the trial he wanted. It never happened because U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel P. Chase said that no Confederate could be tried for treason because by the Constitution, secession is not illegal. He further stated that if any Confederate were brought to trial, what was won on the battlefield would be lost in court.

How can people who are supposed to be in charge of our education, especially in the South, be so dismally ignorant of our history? Our Confederate dead were not fighting for the protection and perpetuation of slavery, but in self-defense, defending their homes and families from an illegal invasion. They were fighting for independence and the right for self-determination. If the South wanted to protect slavery, it had only to remain in the Union where it was already protected. If it wanted to keep slavery, it could have accepted Lincoln’s offer of the Corwin Amendment which would have forever made it illegal to abolish slavery.

This cultural genocide must stop. We have seen statue after statue and flag after flag come down. The names of schools, parks, streets, and military bases have been renamed in order to remove any connection with Confederate soldiers. We Southerners have a right to our history and heritage. What is taught by academia and portrayed by Hollywood is not the truth. Do not dishonor our Confederate dead by removing all symbols representing them, I invite you to check out the links below for just a sample of truth, and read the enclosed brochures that tell the truth about our history.

https://confederatehonor.home.blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/the-absurdity-of-slavery-as-the-cause-of-the-war-between-the-states-1.pdf

https://confederatehonor.home.blog/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/cultural-genocide-1861-2020.pdf

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://confederatehonor.home.blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/secession-wasnt-and-still-isnt-treason.pdf

Thank you,

Jeff Paulk

Oklahoma Division Commander

Sons of Confederate Veterans

