Sharia Law & Sharia Cities Banned in Lone Star State
Governor Greg Abbott, responding to recent controversies in Texas, made it clear that "Sharia Law & Sharia Compounds" are banned in his state.
The most recent incident addressed by Governor Abbott before a group of Texas lawmakers and reporters on Friday, September 12, 2025, stems from a social media storm earlier this month regarding protests led by a Houston Imam.
Imam Qasim ibn Ali Khan of Masjid At-Tawhid in Houston's Fifth Ward is targeting Muslim-owned businesses he says are selling pork products, alcohol, and lottery tickets, which the Quran forbids.
Although Imam Qasim Khan announced on TikTok in May 2025 that his campaign against the businesses would begin in July, it did not concern anyone outside of the Fifth Ward until August.
That's when news of the "Sharia Patrols" in Houston began spreading on x.com and was picked up by mainstream media soon afterward.
On September 8, 2025, Texas Senator Ted Cruz tagged Governor Greg Abbott & US Attorney General Pam Biondi on x.com about the growing controversy and…
