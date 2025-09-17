Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Clark Johnson
2h

Dixie, with your permission, I'm going to repost this.

Dr Gary
2h

All I can say is the Muslims are outbreeding us. When I look at Europe and the UK they have allowed the destruction of their own civilization and culture. My son lives in Idaho, a conservative state. It is common to see families with 6-8 children. Where I live, just north of San Francisco, many people are choosing to have no children or 1 or 2 at the most. One friend of mine is an outlier with 6 children . Thank you, Dixie. I like your perspective. Considering where I live, I desperately need conservative voices.

