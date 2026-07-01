How Birmingham’s Largest Mosque Bound Itself to Islamic Law — and the Muslim Brotherhood’s Network

(Just imagine the shite-storm that would erupt if your local Baptist or Methodist church suddenly declared they were above the law. They’re only doing it because our ‘public servants’ ALLOW it! - DD)

(Amy Mek, RAIR) - The Birmingham Islamic Society’s own founding documents reveal not an ordinary house of worship but a deliberately built parallel system — one that subordinates its members’ finances, families, and final wishes to Sharia over Alabama law, channels its property into a Muslim Brotherhood–linked trust, and has long entrusted its pulpit to leaders with extremist ties.

The Birmingham Islamic Society (BIS) operates one of Alabama’s largest and most influential mosques. While it presents itself to the public as a standard 501(c)(3) religious organization, its internal governing documents and leadership history tell a very different and troubling story.

BIS’s constitution explicitly places the entire organization under Sharia (Islamic law). The mosque routes its assets and disputes to the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), an entity identified in federal court records as part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s infrastructure for controlling property in the United States. It also promotes an Islamic Last Will and Testament that overrides Alabama law on inheritance and child custody in favor of Quranic rules.

Over the years, BIS has employed imams with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, including one who was named in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing trial. Two of its original founders have…

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