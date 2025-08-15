Do toppled Confederate monuments in Richmond signal real change or just political theatre?

The activist mob swallowed the cultural-marxists strategy hook, line, and sinker. Feel betrayed? Your dealing with leftists. Get used to it. - DD

Fragments of toppled Civil War monuments still lie in a lot beside Interstate 95, near the Richmond Wastewater Treatment Plant—just a stone’s throw from the iconic "Marlboro Cigarette" in South Richmond, the onetime capital of the Confederacy.

While Richmond’s tobacco-trading past remains symbolized by that roadside oddity at the Philip Morris plant, it and other cities across the south took swift action to erase reminders of the Civil War and slavery.

A report Thursday in the Richmond Times-Dispatch looked back at what has, or moreso hasn’t, transpired as those who had sought the culling of the monuments had hoped in the heat of the George Floyd riots of five years ago this week.

Virginia State Del. Mike Jones, D-Richmond, a reported opponent of the monuments, told the paper that "s—t didn’t change when they came down," and that "real progress" was what was sought in erasing the South’s pro-slavery and secessionist past.

"As abhorrent as [they] are, give me life, give me real justice. You can keep your monuments." Jones told the paper.

One statue did find a new home, as Davis is…



