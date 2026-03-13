Other than that little incident, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you like the play?

(Jeb Smith, Abbeville Institute) - From what has been shown throughout this book, it would seem obvious that we should. No single man in American history has done more to abolish liberty than him. Yet Lincoln was not the real issue; he was one person, powerless unless backed by voters and wealthy interests. If we imagine the political decay instituted by the war and his election as a tree, Lincoln himself is simply one piece of fruit. He is wretched fruit grown from a foul tree, but without the tree, he is nothing.

I think we can place too much originality and masterminding on Lincoln, which is perhaps undeserved. Southerner Benjamin Palmer said, “He is nothing more than a figure upon the political chessboard… moved by the hands of the unseen player. That player is the party to which he owes his elevation.” Northern abolitionist Wendell Phillips stated, “Lincoln is a Pawn on the political chessboard. With fair effort, we may soon change him for a knight, bishop, or queen and sweep the board.” Lincoln’s close friend Ward Lamon said, “He was a natural politician, intensely ambitious, and anxious to be popular.” Lincoln scholar David Donald wrote of “Lincoln, whose one dogma was an absence of dogma.” Lincoln was just a tool used by those interest groups. He was an easy, malleable tool, a great one to accomplish goals, but once more, he could do nothing on his own without being placed in power and guided.

Meaning the real issue is not Lincoln himself but “who’s behind the…

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