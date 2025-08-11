Prattville Dragoons of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 Erect New SCV Signboard at I-65 Battle Flag Site

Another Great job, Gentlemen! - DD

Members of the Prattville Dragoons met early on Friday morning August 1st to install vertical support timbers and crossmembers to build a permanent signboard frame to display the Alabama Division Sons of Confederate Veterans banner to complement the Battle flag at the site on I-65 near Pine Level. I-65 Flag Chairman David Smith, Dragoons Adjutant Doug Butler and members Todd Rogers with his grandson Carson, Lee James and Philip Edwards did tremendous work to erect this new sign which allows better visibility to display the informational banner for the Alabama Divison SCV to passers-by on the interstate below the site there...

