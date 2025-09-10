Democrat Pees Herself at City Council Meeting

At Tuesday’s Corpus Christi City Council meeting, a woman approached the podium during public comments and began by politely clarifying she was not the individual who had signed up to speak. Moments later, the tone shifted—she raised her voice and began berating the council and City Manager for not enforcing mask requirements, warning them that “there is Covid-19 going around right now.”

Her remarks quickly escalated. Police moved in to escort her from the chamber, at which point she attempted to bolt for the exit but didn’t make it more than a few steps before being stopped. As the room broke into confusion, she let out one final declaration—shouting that she had, in fact, wet herself—before being taken away.

KRIS identified the woman as Heather Shields, a Democrat voter and, judging by the performance, possibly the final boss of all Democrat women.

In total, three staunch Democrat voters were arrested during

