‘Credible’ alligator sightings reported on Detroit’s Belle Isle

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed there have been “credible” sightings of an alligator on the loose on Detroit’s Belle Isle.

Hamtramck resident Lynn Blasey captured photos and video Friday of what appeared to be an alligator on the island and shared the pictures with DNR investigators.

The DNR said officials have not confirmed the gator’s presence, but geolocation data from Blasey’s photos made the sighting “credible.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the DNR is coordinating to assess the area and determine appropriate next steps,” the DNR said in a statement provided to WXYZ-TV. “Though the reported animal appears small, all wildlife can be dangerous and unpredictable. If you observe unusual wildlife activity, please report it immediately.”

The DNR said it is also aware of social media reports of a boa constrictor on Belle Isle, but no evidence has been found to support the claim.

