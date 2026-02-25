Dollar Tree freezer death: Woman found died from environmental hypothermia

(You do know they put door handles on the inside of freezers, don’t you? Apparently not. - DD)

(News Nation) - Authorities in Florida say environmental hypothermia has been determined as the cause of death for a woman who was found inside a freezer at a Dollar Tree store in December.

Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez, a 32-year-old mother of two, was found dead inside the store freezer on Dec. 13. NBC Miami reports that the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office attributed her death to environmental hypothermia with ethanol use being a contributory cause on Feb. 11. According to the outlet, her toxicology report showed that her ethanol levels were 0.112%, which is an active ingredient in alcoholic beverages.

Sanchez had reportedly entered the store before closing and bought nothing before making her way to a freezer in the back storage room.

People Magazine reports that Sanchez’s family filed a more than $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the chain and the store’s manager in January. According to the outlet, the lawsuit alleges that Sanchez became trapped in the freezer and that the store manager was notified she was missing and had not exited the store, but “failed to take reasonable action to locate or assist” her.

According to a GoFundMe set up for her family, Sanchez was a physician originally from Nicaragua…

