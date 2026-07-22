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Ebonics Returns: Activists demand 'Black English' be pushed on kids in California preschools
Ebonics Returns: Activists demand ‘Black English’ be pushed on kids in California preschools
(Justin Choi, NY Post) - Activists are pushing for Black English to be legitimized in preschool as a way to build children’s literacy skills in California.
The Black Californians United for Early Care & Education (BlackECE) is part of a movement to challenge “harmful language hierarchies and affirm Black English as a legitimate, rule-governed language rooted in Black history, culture, and community.”
The nonprofit organization seeks to legitimize Black English in early education.
The movement also seeks to “address how language bias shows up in early learning spaces–and how it can be dismantled.”
“I don’t want my son to walk into any room and feel like his voice is not valued or his perspective can’t be heard because he’s not saying it one way or the other,” the co-founder of BlackECE Ashley Williams told PBS.
She also remembered how speaking Black English is full of slangs and grammatical errors so it came with a lot of embarrassment.
BlackECE is a nonprofit organization centered around a 10-point policy plan that seeks to gain reparations and help Black children, families, and workers.
California released a plan promoting early dual language…
Well, the black community seems to have already indoctrinated the youth of this country with their blackishness or whatever you wanna call it where you take over shopping centers and steal and destroy stores and then you attack the police. Oh, let me see. Is there anything else? Black Fatigue and Ghetto Ghouls is nothing for you to be proud of IMO
I have traveled to a lot of African countries or countries in the Caribbean with a black majority. Most of their education systems are based on the British model. They also speak Bari, Swahili, another African language or some variation of creole in addition to English. I’m sure they don’t coddle the ones that are too lazy to speak proper English. California is handicapping those students by not bothering to teach standard English.