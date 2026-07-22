Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Judith's avatar
Judith
4h

Well, the black community seems to have already indoctrinated the youth of this country with their blackishness or whatever you wanna call it where you take over shopping centers and steal and destroy stores and then you attack the police. Oh, let me see. Is there anything else? Black Fatigue and Ghetto Ghouls is nothing for you to be proud of IMO

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Joe Cauthen's avatar
Joe Cauthen
4h

I have traveled to a lot of African countries or countries in the Caribbean with a black majority. Most of their education systems are based on the British model. They also speak Bari, Swahili, another African language or some variation of creole in addition to English. I’m sure they don’t coddle the ones that are too lazy to speak proper English. California is handicapping those students by not bothering to teach standard English.

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