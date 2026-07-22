Ebonics Returns: Activists demand ‘Black English’ be pushed on kids in California preschools

(Justin Choi, NY Post) - Activists are pushing for Black English to be legitimized in preschool as a way to build children’s literacy skills in California.

The Black Californians United for Early Care & Education (BlackECE) is part of a movement to challenge “harmful language hierarchies and affirm Black English as a legitimate, rule-governed language rooted in Black history, culture, and community.”

The nonprofit organization seeks to legitimize Black English in early education.

The movement also seeks to “address how language bias shows up in early learning spaces–and how it can be dismantled.”

“I don’t want my son to walk into any room and feel like his voice is not valued or his perspective can’t be heard because he’s not saying it one way or the other,” the co-founder of BlackECE Ashley Williams told PBS.

She also remembered how speaking Black English is full of slangs and grammatical errors so it came with a lot of embarrassment.

BlackECE is a nonprofit organization centered around a 10-point policy plan that seeks to gain reparations and help Black children, families, and workers.

California released a plan promoting early dual language…

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