Security camera catches cat dropping mouse into human family’s dinner

Animal rescuers in California shared security camera stills capturing the moment a foster kitten spiced up her human family’s dinner with a special ingredient: a dead mouse.

The Merced SPCA shared photos captured by a home security camera in the foster family’s kitchen.

The photos show the foster kitten, Wendy, dropping a dead mouse into a pot cooking on the stove.

“Wendy is a foster failure that was caught on the kitchen cam -- or kitten cam -- adding ‘spice’ to her mom’s dinner,” the post said. “We should all be as thoughtful as Miss Wendy!”

Wendy’s foster owner said she was out feeding her dogs when the kitchen camera recorded the cat’s attempt at cooking. She said the feline’s suspicious behavior when she returned to…

