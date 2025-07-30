If Stephen King's Your Neighbor, Apparently You Do.

They’re all hot and bothered up in Maine.

More online searches for pornography were performed in the Pine Tree State, per capita in 2024 than in any other state in the nation, new data show.

There were 280,000 searches for porn sites in Maine — with its statewide population of 1.4 million — or 14.7 searches per resident during 2024, according to the analysis by digital marketing firm TDM Agency…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight