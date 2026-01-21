34-year-old PA man charged after being accused of ‘stealing over 100 skeletal remains’ from cemeteries

(OAN) - A 34-year-old man in Pennsylvania was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of stealing more than 100 skeletons, including those of children, from cemeteries in Delaware County and Philadelphia, with possible involvement in Luzerne County.

Jonathan Gerlach, 34, is charged with 26 counts of burglary, 26 counts of criminal trespass, 100 counts of abuse of corpse, 100 counts of receiving stolen property, and 26 counts of intentional desecration of public monuments.

“Detectives walked into a horror movie come to life… This is an unbelievable scene that no one involved, from myself, to the detectives to the medical examiners that are now trying to piece together what they are looking at — quite literally — none of them have ever seen anything like this before,” District Attorney Tanner Rouse said Thursday.

“Detectives have recovered an awful lot of bones at this point, and we are still trying to piece together who they are, where they are from and how many we are looking at, and it’s going to be quite some time before…

