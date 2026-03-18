(Town Hall) - A New Jersey Girl Scout troop is the target of complaints after it came up with a way to boost sales of the famous Girl Scout cookies. New Jersey is one of several states where the use of marijuana is legal, so this troop set up a booth outside a cannabis shop to sell cookies to its customers.

Their cookies are baked — and so are their clients!

A New Jersey Girl Scout troop set up their stand outside a cannabis dispensary in New Jersey to cash in on “munchies”-prone potheads — but steaming-mad senior leaders reportedly aren’t sweet on the idea.

The enterprising troop teamed up with with Daylite Dispensary in Mount Laurel to sell the treats near the shop’s exit after regional leaders rejected the idea last year, NJ.com reported.

“You use cannabis, you get the munchies,” Daylite Dispensary owner Steve Cassidy told the outlet Wednesday. “There’s a connection between snacks and cannabis and the fact that we don’t have to pretend that doesn’t exist anymore is really awesome.”...