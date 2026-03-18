Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog
3h

Only yankees would think that was acceptable for children. Ungodly savages.

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ralph's avatar
ralph
15m

In colorado at a gas station, if you paid for $10 of gas you got a $1 joint.. capped out at $9.75

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