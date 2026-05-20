Video of man lurking in KKK garb unnerves Rhode Island residents — police say it is not what it seems

(Another day, another hate hoax for stupid likes and clicks. - DD)

(Carlos Garcia, The Blaze) - The video went viral and made national headlines.

A video of a man walking around in a Ku Klux Klan robe in Rhode Island shocked many into believing racism was making a resurgence — but police say it was something else entirely. The video shows the man skulking around a gazebo on Main Street in West Warwick at about 2 a.m. Monday and went viral on social media.

“When you see a pointy hood and two eyeballs staring at you, I mean what the hell else is it?” local Ryan Fitzgerald said. “It didn’t look like the boogeyman. It looked like the KKK to me.” He added, “It’s weird because I know there’s racism around here, but not like that. That’s a whole different level of racism.”

The hooded man was also caught on surveillance video from a business named Candy’s Curiosities & Vintage. The owner said the video upset her.

“It churned my stomach to watch that,” said Leslie Letourneau.

The video made national headlines and led to an investigation from the West Warwick Police Dept. Only days later, police said the jig was up. It turns out the video was recorded by Fitzgerald and his brother Sean.

In a press release Friday, police said they had dedicated “significant investigative resources” to…

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