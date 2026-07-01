Liberal blogger faces 180 days in jail for allegedly sending sexually explicit Shrek image to state senator

(The Blaze) - Once again, a left-wing radical has gone to unhinged lengths to prove his hatred for conservatives.

On May 6, Ohio leftist blogger Donald “D.J.” Byrnes allegedly texted state Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) a picture of a nude Shrek “pleasuring himself” following Cirino’s public announcement that he was withdrawing from the race for Ohio Senate president.

In addition to the digitally altered image, Byrnes allegedly sent a message that read: “Good to see you finally made your final humiliation public, young Mussolini!”

According to reports, Byrnes later posted on Bluesky, “Jerry Cirino has seen Shrek’s dong,” with a screenshot of the text.

On June 1, Byrnes was arrested on a misdemeanor telecommunications harassment warrant after Cirino complained about the lewd text. He spent roughly 23 hours in jail before release and now faces up to 180 days…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight