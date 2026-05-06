Bill introduced to name ‘Loveland Frogman’ as Ohio’s official cryptid

(UPI) - A bill introduced in the Ohio House would designate the Loveland Frogman as the state’s official cryptid.

A bill sponsored by Reps. Tristan Rader, D-13th district, and Jean Schmidt, R-62nd district, calls for the local legend to be named Ohio’s official state cryptid.

“This bill is about showcasing our communities,” said Rader in a news release. “The Loveland Frog is uniquely Ohio. It reflects the stories we tell, the places we’re proud of and the creativity that makes our state worth celebrating.”

House Bill 821 describes the Loveland Frogman as “a frog-like, bipedal creature standing approximately four feet tall.”

The legend dates back to 1972, when two police officers reported spotting a large frog-like creature on different nights.

The Frogman made headlines again in 2016, when a couple claimed to…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight