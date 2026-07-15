Massachusetts police seek owner of giant creepy puppet

(UPI) - Police in Massachusetts are trying to find the owner of a large, creepy puppet recently turned over to the station.

The Stoneham Police Department shared a photo of a massive marionette with red hair, no eyes and a clown costume.

“We are attempting to locate the owner of this puppet that was turned into the station,” the post said. “If this belongs to you - or if you recognize it from your nightmares -- please contact us to arrange pickup.”

Commenters on the post said the puppet appears to be a 7-foot, 7-inch animatronic called…

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