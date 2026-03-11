Anti-ICE Agitator Who Dared Bondi to Come Get Him Finds Out That Was a Bad Idea

(Red State) - We reported earlier on the arrests of two people allegedly involved in disrupting the service at the Cities Church in St. Paul last Sunday. They chanted Renee Good’s name and “Hands up, don’t shoot!” among other things, as they shouted in the church.

One was Nekima Levy Armstrong, who Bondi alleged played a key organizing role. They also arrested Chauntyll Louisa Allen, according to Bondi.

Now they’ve got a third person, and he was one of the people who was very vocal during the action at the church, an agitator named William Kelly.

Kelly had challenged Bondi about bringing charges against him, saying, “So be it.” He posted a video showing some of his actions at the church, referring to the people as “pretend Christians” and “comfortable white people.” In his later comment, he called them “white supremacists.”

Bondi posted a portion of his video and said, “Ok,” in response to the challenge to…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight