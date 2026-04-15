Nude woman with dog in baby stroller bites shopper and attacks others at grocery store, police say

(The Blaze) - Video footage captured a bizarre attack by a woman who ended up naked while pushing a dog in a baby stroller at a Pennsylvania grocery store, according to a criminal complaint.

The White Oak Police Department said it responded to a call about an “irate woman” tossing items at a Giant Eagle supermarket in White Oak, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

Police said the store surveillance video showed shoppers trying to get out of the way of 53-year-old Tammy Canut of North Huntingdon after she started angrily throwing items in the store.

They reported seeing her with blood coming from her face.

At one point in the video, a store employee tries to calm Canut down, but she kicks him in the groin, leading to gasps from the onlookers. She also allegedly performed sexually explicit acts before grabbing the worker’s face.

“You better knock it off!” one shopper yells to the woman.

When a customer intervenes, Canut ends up stripping naked. She then allegedly attacked a female customer on her way out and bit her hand hard enough to leave a…

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